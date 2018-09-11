John Mayer posts tribute to Mac Miller: “He made a quantum leap in his music”

John Mayer posted a lengthy tribute to Mac Miller on Instagram, sharing some of his favorite memories of the late rapper.

“This was going to be Mac Miller’s year,” he writes. “He made a quantum leap in his music. That’s incredibly hard to do, to evolve and get better and more focused while your career is already underway. You don’t get there without a lot of work, and Mac had put the work in.”

He goes on to talk about their unlikely collaboration on Mac’s song “Small Worlds.”

“I didn’t expect to play on his album the day he played some songs for me at his house, but when I heard ‘Small Worlds,’ I gave it a short, chirpy little ‘yup,’ which is the highest praise I can give a track,” he says.

“I grabbed the nearest guitar in the room and within a couple of hours we had finished a tune that made me so incredibly happy to have a part in, not to mention we established a nice little friendship,” John continues.

John writes about how he tried to give Mac guidance on how to handle the trappings of fame and describes the last time he saw him, performing for a crowd of 100 people at Hotel Café in Los Angeles.

“You gotta know that if you weren’t familiar with Mac Miller, you were about to be, whether you would have seen him at a festival, or a friend was going to catch a show and tell everyone they knew about it (like I did.),” John writes, before concluding, “I send my love and support to everyone who knew him better, because what relative little I did, I just adored.”

Mac died of an apparent drug overdose on Friday. He was 26.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.