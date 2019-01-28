John Mayer Announces Summer Tour

John Mayer is going on a solo tour of North America this summer.

After he goes to Australia and New Zealand during the spring, he will return to the States for 27 shows.

Evening With John Mayer kicks off in Albany, NY in July.

Tickets for the shows go on sale February 1st. Various presales happen this week. The only problem? Portland got robbed.

Here are the tour stops:

July 19 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

July 29 — Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center

July 22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 23 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 30 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 2 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 3 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Aug. 5 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 6 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Aug. 8 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 9 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Aug. 11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Aug. 12 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Aug. 14 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 31 — Snowmass Village, CO @ Snowmass Mountain

Sep. 2 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Sep. 3 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Sep. 5 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sep. 7 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Sep. 8 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sep. 10 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sep. 11 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Sep. 13 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

Sep. 14 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum