John Mayer Announces Summer Tour

John Mayer is going on a solo tour of North America this summer.
After he goes to Australia and New Zealand during the spring, he will return to the States for 27 shows.
Evening With John Mayer kicks off in Albany, NY in July.
Tickets for the shows go on sale February 1st. Various presales happen this week. The only problem? Portland got robbed.
Here are the tour stops:
July 19 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
July 29 — Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center
July 22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 23 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
July 25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 30 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 2 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 3 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Aug. 5 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 6 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Aug. 8 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 9 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Aug. 11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Aug. 12 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Aug. 14 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
Aug. 31 — Snowmass Village, CO @ Snowmass Mountain
Sep. 2 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Sep. 3 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Sep. 5 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sep. 7 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Sep. 8 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sep. 10 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sep. 11 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Sep. 13 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
Sep. 14 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum