“Jeopardy!” Champ James Holzhauer Ties 3rd-Longest Winning Streak in Show History

High-rolling Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer won for the 19th consecutive night on Tuesday, tying the third-longest winning streak in the show’s history. If the 34-year-old Las Vegas pro sports bettor manages to win again on Wednesday night, he’ll then tie for the show’s second-longest win streak ever. While Holzhauer barely emerged victorious on Monday, winning his 18th straight game by a mere $18, The Washington Post notes that he’s also “blasted past the $1 million mark in total winnings in just 14 days–twice as fast as legendary player Ken Jennings.”