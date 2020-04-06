Jennifer Aniston & Jimmy Kimmel Surprise Utah Nurse
A Utah nurse got quite a surprise thanks to Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston.
Kimball Fairbanks, a nurse who recently tested positive for COVID-19, was being interviewed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss her experience fighting the pandemic and dealing with sickness herself.
To Fairbanks’ surprise, Aniston suddenly appeared onscreen to thank her and offer up a $10,000 Postmates gift card – to make sure her family can have food delivered while she recuperates.
Aniston told Fairbanks “I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing.”