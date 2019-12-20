Jared’s Top 5 Albums of 2019
Jared here – Wanted to share my favorite albums from 2019. There was some really solid music I liked but sometimes I only get to a few songs and don’t have enough time to spend with the whole album. Here’s a few worth your time.
Angie McMahon – SALT
Angie came to play for us in the Bloodworks Live Studio and she was so dang talented. She did an amazing cover of Total Eclipse Of The Heart which you can find HERE
. That’s not on the debut album but her original work had her opening for the Hozier this year. That’s a solid start – plus she was nominated in her homeland of Australia for Independent Album of the Year for SALT.
Boy & Bear- Suck On Light
I fell in love with the music of Boy & Bear with their second album Harlequin Dream. It’s still one of my favorite go-to albums. They put out Suck on Light after their lead singer had some serious health issues and the band wasn’t too sure that the album would ever get made or even if the band would continue. The band made the record in Nashville with Collin Dupuis who’s resume also includes making records with The Black Keys, Ray Lamontagne, & Lana Del Rey.
Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride
Father Of The Bride is the bands THIRD #1 debuting album. So my love for them is clearly something shared. This is one of those bands that with every new album you become more and more impressed with the consistency of making fun, quality, and unique songs. And music that is in a league of their own. I honestly don’t know who makes or writes music like Vampire Weekend. So good, this album is grammy nominated. Not to say I told you so … but I did.
Bon Iver – I,I
The music of Justin Vernon aka Bon Iver. It is the most goose-bump worthy of the music I listen to. SUPER bummed I missed Bon Iver’s stop in Portland because I heard it was one of the best tours the band has given us. The album has been nominated for Best Recording Package, Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, as well as Record of the Year for the song ‘Hey, Ma’.
Hozier – Wasteland, Baby
It’s so hard to believe that this is ONLY Hozier’s second full length album. And this LP is PACKED full of musical goodness. Wasteland, Baby! debuted at number one on the Irish Albums Chart and the US Billboard 200.