Jared visits Klein Epstein & Parker PART 3 – The REVEAL

Brief catch up on this with Jared –

Went to a fancy gala, was the ONLY guy there not wearing a suit, I was a tad embarrassed. I have never owned a proper suit and had hosting duties at my nieces upcoming wedding and wanted to look sharp!

So I searched around Portland and Klein Epstein & Parker really fit what I wanted and I Love that they’re super new to PDX.

Made to measure suits are only a part of what they do! Check out PART 3… the suit has arrived!

In case you missed parts 1 & 2 – watch them below.

