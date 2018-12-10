Jared gets his VERY FIRST suit at Klein Epstein & Parker

So here’s the deal. I have never owned a suit! Recently it became very clear to me, it’s seriously time to step it up in my suit game.

I went to a gala for KINK a few weeks ago, which was awesome, but I was a bit embarrassed when I noticed EVERY guy there was wearing a suit… except for me. On top of that I am the host MC at my nieces wedding coming up soon. So I looked around and this place really caught my attention.

Klein Epstein & Parker are the newest made to measure suit makers in downtown PDX. I figure it’s time to do this right.

So follow along with me as I walk into an unknown world to me … getting fitted for my first suit!

Klein Epstein & Parker 2 blocks North of Pioneer Courthouse Square

Call today if you’re looking for a new suit or jumping in the game for the first time! 971. 254.9142