James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ Teaser Trailer

Daniel Craig suits up one last time as James Bond, taking on the title role in the franchise’s 25th installment, No Time To Die. The official movie trailer drops on Wednesday. But to whet appetites, the studio released a 14-second teaser on Sunday. In the film, a retired Bond is called back into action on the request of an old friend from the CIA to aid in the rescue of a kidnapped scientist. Hopefully, the trailers are enough action for now. US audiences will have to wait until April 8, 2020 to see Craig play Bond for his fifth time.

