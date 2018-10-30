Add Jamaica to the list of countries banning single-use plastics. They will ban plastic bags, drinking straws and foam containers by January of next year. As an island nation and an attraction for tourists, drinking straws are concentrated in the bars, clubs and on the beaches along the coastline, making them vulnerable to escape into the water. Reducing the amount of waste being distributed reduces what ends up on the beach and in the water. Jamaica’s economy depends on strong tourism and studies find that tourism hotspots can lose as much as $8 million a year in revenue for every 15 items of litter that a visitor sees.

Jamaica to ban single use plastics in January