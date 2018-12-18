Jack White’s The Raconteurs dropping two new songs this week

Prepare for a double dose of The Raconteurs.

The Jack White-led band, which last played a show together in 2011, will drop two new songs — “Now That You’re Gone” and “Sunday Driver” — this Wednesday, December 19. You can check out brief clips of both tracks now via The Raconteurs’ Facebook.

Along with White, The Raconteurs features singer-songwriter Brendan Benson, as well as Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler of the band The Greenhornes. Lawrence also plays with White in The Dead Weather.

A new Raconteurs album, their first since 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely, is due out in 2019.

