Jack White’s The Raconteurs dropping two new songs this week

ABC/Nicole Wilder

Prepare for a double dose of The Raconteurs.

The Jack White-led band, which last played a show together in 2011, will drop two new songs — “Now That You’re Gone” and “Sunday Driver” — this Wednesday, December 19. You can check out brief clips of both tracks now via The Raconteurs’ Facebook.

Along with White, The Raconteurs features singer-songwriter Brendan Benson, as well as Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler of the band The Greenhornes. Lawrence also plays with White in The Dead Weather.

A new Raconteurs album, their first since 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely, is due out in 2019.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Portugal. The Man’s 2017 song “Feel It Still” was most-Shazamed rock song of 2018 Ed Sheeran’s Divide tour breaks 30-year “Pollstar” record Matt Damon and Leslie Jones debate the merits of Weezer in “SNL” sketch Are The Killers working on new music? Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders opening cafe Bless the (frozen) rains: Weezer to perform at NHL’s Winter Classic game