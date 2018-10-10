Jack White’s mom celebrates 88th birthday on stage during Warsaw concert

Jack White‘s mom Teresa Gillis turned 88 on Tuesday, and to celebrate, her son invited her on stage during his concert in Warsaw, Poland Tuesday night.

The crowd got in on the celebration by singing Gillis, whose family is from Poland, the Polish birthday song “Sto lat.” A photo of mother and son on stage together is posted to White’s Instagram.

White’s currently touring Europe behind his latest solo album, Boarding House Reach. He’ll return to the U.S. in November for shows in Brooklyn, Chicago and Nashville.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.