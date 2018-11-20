Jack White unites with Cards Against Humanity for new poster

Jack White has teamed up with Cards Against Humanity to create the poster for his show in Chicago Monday night.

The poster is modeled after a card from the popular party game, which asks players to complete a fill-in-the-blank statement with what’s usually an offensive suggestion, in order to find the funniest combination. It reads, “When Jack White performed at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on Nov. 19 2018, he surprised his fans with [blank].”

At the bottom of the poster are six cards with possible answers, such as “A quiet, poignant acoustic guitar ballad” or “Jack White’s testosterone-fueled dementia.”

Following the Chicago show, White will play his adopted hometown of Nashville on Tuesday. That concert will be the final date of his worldwide tour in support of his new solo album, Boarding House Reach.

