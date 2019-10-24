      Weather Alert

Jack White, Queens of the Stone Age, Radiohead included on ‘Peaky Blinders’ soundtrack

ABC/Randy Holmes

Jack White, Queens of the Stone Age and Radiohead are among the many artists included on the upcoming soundtrack to the British TV crime drama series Peaky Blinders.

The 49-track collection, due out November 15, includes White’s cover of U2‘s “Love Is Blindness,” QotSA’s “Burn the Witch,” and Radiohead’s “You and Whose Army?” and “Pyramid Song.”

Other artists on the soundtrack include The White Stripes, Royal Blood, Arctic Monkeys, David Bowie, The Last Shadow Puppets, Foals, Dan Auerbach, Black Sabbath, and Joy Division.

You’ll also find Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds‘ “Red Right Hand,” which serves as the Peaky Blinders theme song, as well as a cover of the track by PJ Harvey.

The album marks the first official soundtrack for Peaky Blinders, which first premiered in 2013.

