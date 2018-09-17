Jack White playing fundraiser baseball game in Tulsa

Jack White will play in a charity baseball game this Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The game will raise funds for Native American youth athletics programs.

White, will lead the Warstic Woodmen — named after his baseball bat company — against the Green Country All Stars, which consists of local Northeast Oklahoma baseball players.

In addition to the actual game, the event will feature a live painting performance from artist Bunky Echo-Hawk, as well as live performances, singing and dancing.

Earlier this year, White played an impromptu baseball game in Cooperstown, New York — the home of the Baseball Hall of Fame — while on tour behind his new solo album, Boarding House Reach. The bat he used during the game was later enshrined in the Hall of Fame museum.

