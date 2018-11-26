Jack Antonoff announces “Terrible Thrills, Vol. 3”

Jack Antonoff of Bleachers fame has put together a third set of all-female covers of his tunes. Titled Terrible Thrills Volume 3, this collection has new spins on songs from Bleachers’ latest album, Gone Now, and features contributions from Ani DiFranco, Mitski, Julien Baker, and Muna.

This edition will consist of four seven-inch vinyl discs, each with one selection from the album as the A-side, and a previously-unreleased track by Bleachers on the B-side.

Jack Antonoff says, “The concept behind Terrible Thrills is to create a final version of an album at the end of its cycle. What that is will take different shapes for different times. This time around is half in the tradition of female artists remaking the songs, and part new, in rewritten lyrics and productions.”

The four 7-inch set is $540 and is available for preorder now on the Bleachers site. It will ship in four parts, with the first record to mail in early 2019 and each consecutive disc to ship every month thereafter.

Here is the Terrible Thrills Vol. 3 track listing:

7″ #1

“Let’s Get Married” – Mitski

“Mickey Mantle Comes Alive” — Bleachers

7″ #2

“I Miss the Last Days of Disco” — Bleachers

“Don’t Take the Money (Demo)” — Bleachers/”All My Heroes” — Muna/”Hate That You Slow Me Down” — Bleachers

7″ #3

“Everybody Lost Somebody” — Julien Baker

“Good Morning After a Breakup” – Bleachers/”Vietnam Documentary” — Bleachers

7″ #4

“Foreign Girls” — Ani DiFranco

“And, Nothing Is You” — Bleachers

