It’s time to get rid of paper receipts! Each year in the U.S. receipts use over 3 million trees and 9 billion gallons of water, and producing them wastes over 4 billion pounds of CO2 emissions. Not to mention that the majority of thermal paper receipts are coated with BPA or BPS, exposing us to toxins every time we touch them. More and more businesses are offering a digital receipt option, thanks to millennials who are driving this demand. Most people end up either losing receipts or throw them away anyway. Remember that receipts belong in the garbage and not the recycling bin. More at kink dot fm.
https://www.treehugger.com/corporate-responsibility/why-do-we-still-have-paper-receipts.html