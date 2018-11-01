It’s November. Let the Netflix Binging Begin.

A new month means new stuff on TV. At least Netflix. Here’s a look at what’s new, and what’s going away – including the final season of House of Cards.
COMING TO NETFLIX IN NOVEMBER
November 1
- Angela’s Christmas
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cape Fear
- Children of Men
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Cloverfield
- Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
- Doctor Strange
- The English Patient
- Fair Game — Director’s Cut
- Follow This: Part 3
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- Good Will Hunting
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- The Judgement
- Julie & Julia
- Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
- Planet Hulk
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 3
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Sixteen Candles
- Stink!
- Transcendence
- The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
- The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
November 2
- Brainchild
- House of Cards: Season 6
- ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
- The Holiday Calendar
- The Other Side of the Wind
- They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4
November 3
- Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
November 4
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
November 5
- Homecoming: Season 1
- John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons
November 7
- Into the Forest
November 8
- The Sea of Trees
November 9
- Beat Bugs: Season 3
- La Reina del Flow
- Medal of Honor
- Outlaw King
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 7
- Super Drags
- The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
- Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
- Westside
November 12
- Green Room
November 13
- Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
- Oh My Ghost
- Warrior
November 15
- May The Devil Take You
- The Crew
November 16
- Cam
- Narcos: Mexico
- Ponysitters Club: Season 2
- Prince of Peoria
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- The Break-Up
- The Kominsky Method
- The Princess Switch
November 18
- The Pixar Story
November 19
- The Last Kingdom: Season 3
November 20
- Kulipari: Dream Walker
- Motown Magic
- Sabrina
- The Final Table
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
November 21
- The Tribe
November 22
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
- The Christmas Chronicles
November 23
- Frontier: Season 3
- Fugitiva
- Sick Note
- Sick Note: Season 2
- To Build or Not to Build: Season 2
November 25
- My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever
November 27
- Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel
November 29
- Pocoyo: Season 4
November 30
- 1983
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
- Baby
- Death by Magic
- F is for Family: Season 3
- Happy as Lazzaro
- Rajma Chawal
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2
- The World Is Yours
- Tiempo compartido
LEAVING NETFLIX IN NOVEMBER
November 1
- Amelie
- Crossfire
- Cruel Intentions
- Cruel Intentions 2
- Cruel Intentions 3
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- The Invasion
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
- The Lazarus Effect
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Oculus
- Phenomenon
- The Reader
- Run to me
- Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball
- Steel Magnolias
- Up in the Air
November 12
- Anna Karenina
November 16
- Paddington
November 17
- Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5