It’s November. Let the Netflix Binging Begin.

A new month means new stuff on TV.  At least Netflix. Here’s a look at what’s new, and what’s going away – including the final season of House of Cards.

COMING TO NETFLIX IN NOVEMBER
November 1

  • Angela’s Christmas
  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It
  • Cape Fear
  • Children of Men
  • Close Encounters of the Third Kind
  • Cloverfield
  • Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
  • Doctor Strange
  • The English Patient
  • Fair Game — Director’s Cut
  • Follow This: Part 3
  • From Dusk Till Dawn
  • Good Will Hunting
  • Jet Li’s Fearless
  • The Judgement
  • Julie & Julia
  • Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
  • National Lampoon’s Animal House
  • Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
  • Planet Hulk
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Scary Movie 3
  • Sex and the City: The Movie
  • Sixteen Candles
  • Stink!
  • Transcendence
  • The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
  • The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

November 2

  • Brainchild
  • House of Cards: Season 6
  • ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
  • The Holiday Calendar
  • The Other Side of the Wind
  • They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

November 3

  • Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

November 4

  • Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

November 5

  • Homecoming: Season 1
  • John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

November 7

  • Into the Forest

November 8

  • The Sea of Trees

November 9

  • Beat Bugs: Season 3
  • La Reina del Flow
  • Medal of Honor
  • Outlaw King
  • Spirit Riding Free: Season 7
  • Super Drags
  • The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
  • Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
  • Westside

November 12

  • Green Room

November 13

  • Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
  • Oh My Ghost
  • Warrior

November 15

  • May The Devil Take You
  • The Crew

November 16

  • Cam
  • Narcos: Mexico
  • Ponysitters Club: Season 2
  • Prince of Peoria
  • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  • The Break-Up
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Princess Switch

November 18

  • The Pixar Story

November 19

  • The Last Kingdom: Season 3

November 20

  • Kulipari: Dream Walker
  • Motown Magic
  • Sabrina
  • The Final Table
  • Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

November 21

  • The Tribe

November 22

  • Jiro Dreams of Sushi
  • Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
  • The Christmas Chronicles

November 23

  • Frontier: Season 3
  • Fugitiva
  • Sick Note
  • Sick Note: Season 2
  • To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

November 25

  • My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

November 27

  • Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel

November 29

  • Pocoyo: Season 4

November 30

  • 1983
  • A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
  • Baby
  • Death by Magic
  • F is for Family: Season 3
  • Happy as Lazzaro
  • Rajma Chawal
  • Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2
  • The World Is Yours
  • Tiempo compartido

LEAVING NETFLIX IN NOVEMBER

November 1

  • Amelie
  • Crossfire
  • Cruel Intentions
  • Cruel Intentions 2
  • Cruel Intentions 3
  • Hellboy II: The Golden Army
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • The Invasion
  • The Land Before Time
  • The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
  • The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
  • The Lazarus Effect
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • Oculus
  • Phenomenon
  • The Reader
  • Run to me
  • Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball
  • Steel Magnolias
  • Up in the Air

November 12

  • Anna Karenina

November 16

  • Paddington

November 17

  • Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5
