It’s November. Let the Netflix Binging Begin.

A new month means new stuff on TV. At least Netflix. Here’s a look at what’s new, and what’s going away – including the final season of House of Cards.

COMING TO NETFLIX IN NOVEMBER

November 1

Angela’s Christmas

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange

The English Patient

Fair Game — Director’s Cut

Follow This: Part 3

From Dusk Till Dawn

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Judgement

Julie & Julia

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Stink!

Transcendence

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

November 2

Brainchild

House of Cards: Season 6

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black

The Holiday Calendar

The Other Side of the Wind

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

November 3

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

November 4

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

November 5

Homecoming: Season 1

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

November 7

Into the Forest

November 8

The Sea of Trees

November 9

Beat Bugs: Season 3

La Reina del Flow

Medal of Honor

Outlaw King

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7

Super Drags

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2

Westside

November 12

Green Room

November 13

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin

Oh My Ghost

Warrior

November 15

May The Devil Take You

The Crew

November 16

Cam

Narcos: Mexico

Ponysitters Club: Season 2

Prince of Peoria

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Break-Up

The Kominsky Method

The Princess Switch

November 18

The Pixar Story

November 19

The Last Kingdom: Season 3

November 20

Kulipari: Dream Walker

Motown Magic

Sabrina

The Final Table

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

November 21

The Tribe

November 22

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet

The Christmas Chronicles

November 23

Frontier: Season 3

Fugitiva

Sick Note

Sick Note: Season 2

To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

November 25

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

November 27

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel

November 29

Pocoyo: Season 4

November 30

1983

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Baby

Death by Magic

F is for Family: Season 3

Happy as Lazzaro

Rajma Chawal

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2

The World Is Yours

Tiempo compartido

LEAVING NETFLIX IN NOVEMBER

November 1

Amelie

Crossfire

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Invasion

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Lazarus Effect

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Oculus

Phenomenon

The Reader

Run to me

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball

Steel Magnolias

Up in the Air

November 12

Anna Karenina

November 16

Paddington

November 17