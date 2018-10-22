It’s Compost Week! The Portland Bureau of Transportation is inviting Portland residents to Sunderland Yard to get free compost. The compost comes from Portland’s city trees. PBOT collects the leaves every year, turns them and a year later, the compost is ready for your garden. You’ll need a shovel and some bags to collect the compost in to transport them home. City staff is also available to load the compost into the open bed of your vehicle. The compost is available through October 27thfrom 8am to 5pm at PBOT’s maintenance yard.

PBOT maintenance yard: 9325 N.E. Sunderland Road.

