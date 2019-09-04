Italy tackles food waste with incentives
Food waste has a huge environmental footprint, so it’s good to see countries working to curb food waste. Italy is introducing a series of incentives to end food waste. The country will give garbage collection tax breaks to businesses that donate unsold food to charities rather than throw it away. The bill is receiving support from across political parties and is moving quickly through the approval process. The country currently spends more than $13 billion dollars on waste management. Reducing food waste by donating it is an easy fix.
Italy tackles food waste with incentives