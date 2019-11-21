Italy becomes first country to require climate change education
Starting in September 2020, students in Italy will receive 30 hours of climate change education as part of the school curriculum. Italy will become the first country in the world to make the study of climate change and sustainable development compulsory. The 30 hours will be spread out, with about an hour a week as part of general civics class. But eventually the topic will be integrated into all of the traditional subjects, including geography, math and physics. The syllabus will be based on the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals, a collection of 17 goals focused on tackling poverty, inequality and climate change.
