Is This The Most Diabolical Gift Ever?

There’s a video making the rounds of a guy who got his wife TWO sets of identical earrings for Christmas. But there was a big difference . . .
One set had real diamonds . . . the other had FAKE ones . . . and she had to CHOOSE which ones she wanted. Even the packaging looked the same, and he said he’d return the ones she didn’t pick.
#christmas #christmashaul #diamonds #giftideas
By the way, she picked the “faux” diamonds…not sure if he actually returned the real diamond earrings as he had promised!
