Is This The Most Diabolical Gift Ever?

There’s a video making the rounds of a guy who got his wife TWO sets of identical earrings for Christmas.  But there was a big difference . . .

One set had real diamonds . . . the other had FAKE ones . . . and she had to CHOOSE which ones she wanted.  Even the packaging looked the same, and he said he’d return the ones she didn’t pick.

By the way, she picked the “faux” diamonds…not sure if he actually returned the real diamond earrings as he had promised!

-Mitch-

 

