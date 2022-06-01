      Weather Alert

Is Star Wars “as good as it used to be”? Wired doesn’t think so…

I have yet to watch an episode of “Obi Wan” on Disney+, but truth be told, I’m kind of in the same boat as “Wired” magazine in this case: the franchise seems to be kind of on autopilot.  With no other major movies in the original 9 episode storyline, it’s almost as though they’re relying on sub-plots related to the story, rather than something entirely new.

https://www.wired.com/story/obi-wan-kenobi-star-wars-future/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&mbid=social_facebook&utm_social-type=owned&utm_brand=wired&utm_campaign=paid-cm-facebook-citizennet&utm_social-type=paid&fbclid=IwAR1ea0WSICeTahE4drAnJETCLgdVvBtjZurxRBNsEs1djDOb7oo4gfyZldU

#Trending
Today's Good News!
Become a Certified Master Recycler and volunteer to teach others
Disneyland Resort Vacation May 2022 Rules
Remember And Honor On This Memorial Day
Tuesday's Good News!

Recently Played

Thursday, June 2nd, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On