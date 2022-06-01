Is Star Wars “as good as it used to be”? Wired doesn’t think so…

I have yet to watch an episode of “Obi Wan” on Disney+, but truth be told, I’m kind of in the same boat as “Wired” magazine in this case: the franchise seems to be kind of on autopilot. With no other major movies in the original 9 episode storyline, it’s almost as though they’re relying on sub-plots related to the story, rather than something entirely new.
https://www.wired.com/story/obi-wan-kenobi-star-wars-future/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&mbid=social_facebook&utm_social-type=owned&utm_brand=wired&utm_campaign=paid-cm-facebook-citizennet&utm_social-type=paid&fbclid=IwAR1ea0WSICeTahE4drAnJETCLgdVvBtjZurxRBNsEs1djDOb7oo4gfyZldU