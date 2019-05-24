International treaty agrees to control movement of plastic waste

SURABAYA, INDONESIA - DECEMBER 05: A man weighs used plastic bottle in a trash bank on December 5, 2018 in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Indonesia's second-largest city of Surabaya has recently been shortlisted by the Guangzhou Institute for Urban Innovation as one of the most sustainable city among 900 other cities with its participatory waste management system and involvement of residents in various city projects such as the the 'Suroboyo bus' a bus service launched in April that allows passengers to pay for tickets with used plastic bottles. Indonesia, which struggles with grid-locked traffic in its congested cities, is ranked the second largest plastic polluter in the world behind only China with reports showing that the country produces 187.2 million tonnes of plastic waste each year. Producing an average of 9,800 cubic meters of waste daily, Surabaya's residents hope to raise public awareness on the environment and issues that relate to plastic trash through initiatives like the 'Suroboyo bus' which is able to collect up to 250 kg (550 lb) of plastic bottles a day, or roughly 7.5 tonne (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)