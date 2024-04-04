Intense Rescue: Helicopter Crew Saves Man Clinging to Cliff in Northern California

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A bank teller in Australia named Marlena Karbowski saved an old lady from being scammed out of $2 MILLION. The lady said she had to sell her house to help her son . . . then admitted it was really to get her “boyfriend” out of jail overseas.

Marlena asked to see a picture of him . . . did a reverse image search on Google . . . and found the same photo listed with different names. The woman was devastated, but still had time to cancel the sale.

2. A helicopter crew saved a man who fell off a ledge in Northern California, and the footage is intense. He was clinging to the side of a cliff, and the cop who rescued him had a camera running for the whole thing. (Here’s the full video. They get to him at :30.)

3. In related news: Rescuers in Colorado saved two rock climbers, along with a cat. One guy brought his cat along for the climb. (???) Besides needing to be rescued, he says everything went fine. His cat Link was totally calm and even took a nap on the way up the cliff. (Here’s a photo.)

4. A sanctuary in Rhode Island threw a big party for a duck’s 17th birthday. Her name is Erna. They use her as a foster mom for orphaned birds. 17 is pretty old for the type of duck she is. Their average lifespan is around 12 years.

