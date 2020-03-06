Install a water efficient shower head to save water, money and energy
There are lots of easy ways to be more energy efficient at home. One way is to install a water efficient shower head. Showers are the second biggest users of water in the average home. Efficient shower heads not only save water and money, but they also save energy. The average shower head uses just over 2 gallons of water per minute, that’s about 17 gallons of water per average 8 minute shower. That’s just the water. To heat it you’ll need 986 kilowatt hours of energy on average. Switching to an energy efficient shower head can save you $100 per person per year.
