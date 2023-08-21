Inspiring Entrepreneur with Down Syndrome Defies Odds: Collette Divitto’s Cookie Business Empowers and Thrives Nationwide

1. The odds of this are nuts: Two kids got adopted separately by the same family in Staten Island two decades ago . . . and just found out they’re biological siblings.

Their names are Frank and Victoria. He’s 22, and got adopted after someone left him on the steps of a daycare. Then a year-and-a-half later, the same couple adopted Victoria after she was found abandoned in a hospital bathroom.

Their adoptive parents didn’t tell them the full story until a few months ago. They recently decided to take DNA tests to see if they had any family out there.

When they got the results, they found out they’re FULL biological siblings with the same mother AND father. Even the adoption agency had no idea.

2. A 13-year-old jump-roping cat from Missouri just broke a world record by skipping rope nine times in 60 seconds.

His name is Kit Kat. His owner says they’ve had to start limiting his jump-roping, because he’s getting up there in age. But he’s now an official Guinness World Record holder. (Here’s the video.)

3. 32-year-old Collette Divitto has Down syndrome, and struggled to get a job after college. So with her mom’s help, she started her own business instead.

She’s always loved baking. So in 2015, she launched a company called Collettey’s Cookies and got ONE store to start selling them. Then things grew from there.

A TV station in Boston just did a story on her, because she has around 15 employees, including others with disabilities. And Collettey’s Cookies are now sold in over 1,000 stores across the country.

-Mitch-