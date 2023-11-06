101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Inspirational Moment: Special Needs Student Scores Buzzer-Beater in ‘Unified’ Basketball Game, Arizona Crowd Erupts in Joy!

1.  A kid with special needs made a half-court buzzer-beater at a high school basketball game in Arizona on Thursday.  It was part of the school’s “Unified” sports program, where kids with special needs get a chance to play with other students.  The crowd went nuts.  (Here’s the video, and here’s the call.)

 

 

 

2.  Three heroic cop videos went viral this weekend:  Two officers in Florida lifted a car off a guy when his jack failed.  Two cops in Georgia pulled a woman and her son from a burning car.  And a police department in Montana posted footage of a cop talking a teenager down off the side of a bridge.

 

 

3.  Speaking of cops:  A young boy in Florida called 9-1-1 last Wednesday, but there wasn’t an emergency.  His mom was surprised when a cop showed up at her door, and asked her son why he called.  He said he just wanted to give a cop a hug.  They gave him one, then explained what 9-1-1 is actually for.

 

 

4.  The oldest runner in yesterday’s New York City marathon was an 87-year-old man from Ukraine named Danil Farkash.  He’s run it every year since 2009.  He finished the grueling 26-mile race in 9 hours and 46 minutes.

