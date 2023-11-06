Inspirational Moment: Special Needs Student Scores Buzzer-Beater in ‘Unified’ Basketball Game, Arizona Crowd Erupts in Joy!

1. A kid with special needs made a half-court buzzer-beater at a high school basketball game in Arizona on Thursday. It was part of the school’s “Unified” sports program, where kids with special needs get a chance to play with other students. The crowd went nuts. (Here’s the video, and here’s the call.)

2. Three heroic cop videos went viral this weekend: Two officers in Florida lifted a car off a guy when his jack failed. Two cops in Georgia pulled a woman and her son from a burning car. And a police department in Montana posted footage of a cop talking a teenager down off the side of a bridge.

3. Speaking of cops: A young boy in Florida called 9-1-1 last Wednesday, but there wasn’t an emergency. His mom was surprised when a cop showed up at her door, and asked her son why he called. He said he just wanted to give a cop a hug. They gave him one, then explained what 9-1-1 is actually for.

4. The oldest runner in yesterday’s New York City marathon was an 87-year-old man from Ukraine named Danil Farkash. He’s run it every year since 2009. He finished the grueling 26-mile race in 9 hours and 46 minutes.