Infrastructure bill passed but how does it help the environment?

Last week the House passed a $1 trillion infrastructure plan that now waits for President Biden’s signature. The money covers hard infrastructure, meaning roads and bridges, transportation and water, but what does it do for the environment? Part of the money is dedicated to public transit which will provide money to buy zero-emission and low-emission buses, and expand transportation systems. If you’ve got an electric vehicle, you’ll like the money being spent on charging stations around the country. Money going towards updating the electric grid will help reduce power outages and improve resiliency to the power grid, there’s also money to boost carbon capture technologies. And the legislation will put money towards water and wastewater infrastructure, replacing lead pipes and addressing water contamination due to chemicals. Biden is expected to sign it when lawmakers return from a week’s recess.
What’s in the infrastructure bill?