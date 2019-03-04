I’ve talked a few times about plants that are pretty and clean indoor air. How about plants that do that and smell good. Jasmine doesn’t need a lot of sun, but can sweeten up any room. Sweet Bay is a small tree and grow well indoors. You’ll want to trim it occasionally, but you can save those bay leaves for cooking. If you’ve got a really sunny spot, you can grow a Dwarf Meyer Lemon Tree indoors. Eucalyptus is another plant that grows well in a sunny location. If you’re looking for a lot of flowers, grow a Begonia ‘Tea Rose’ indoors.

Indoor plants that smell good and clean the air!