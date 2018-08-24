In Cold Brew: Alt-J announces signature beer

If your left hand’s free, perhaps you’d like to wrap it around a bottle of Absolutely No Worries, a new signature beer from Alt-J.

Created in collaboration with East London brewery Signature Brew, Absolutely No Worries is a Brut IPA that boasts a 6.5 percent ABV.

“Brewed with citrus hops, coriander seeds and juniper berries, this refreshing ale is reminiscent of that very Alt-J drink, the gin and tonic,” says keyboardist/vocalist Gus Unger-Hamilton.

“Adorning the can is Lance, our front of house engineer and friend since 2012, a man who has been with us through thick and thin and who isn’t afraid of the occasional IPA,” he adds. “We love him, we love this beer and we can’t wait for our grown-up fans to try it.”

Absolutely No Worries will be available in the U.K. starting in September. Visit SignatureBrew.co.uk for more info.

Alt-J wrapped up a U.S. tour behind their new album Relaxer earlier this summer. The band will be releasing a remixed version of Relaxer, titled Reduxer, on September 28.

