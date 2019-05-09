In April, U.S. renewable energy sector generated more energy

Last month the U.S. renewable energy sector generated more energy than coal-fired plants, the first time this has happened. Renewable energy includes hydro, biomass, wind, solar and geothermal. The U.S. Energy Information Administration statistics project renewable energy will sporadically top coal again this year and next. Natural gas replaced coal in 2015 as the most popular source of power in the country. Some of the renewables’ impact is due to seasonal issues because some coal plants are taken off-line for maintenance in spring and fall when demand is low. It’s forecasted that renewable energy will produce 18% of U.S. electricity in 2019 and nearly 20% in 2020. Imagine what it would look like if there was more emphasis on renewable energy sources.

https://www.mnn.com/earth-matters/energy/blogs/renewable-energy-track-top-coal-first-time-us