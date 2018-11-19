Imagine Dragons wins Waffle House Tunie award

Imagine Dragons has won a plethora of awards in their career, including a Grammy, an MTV VMA and several American Music Awards. But none of those could possibly compare to a Waffle House Tunie.

That’s right, Waffle House has a music awards show, honoring the most played songs on jukeboxes in its over 1,900 restaurants. The inaugural Tunies were held Thursday, and ID’s “Thunder” won the award for Most Played Rock Song.

“That means the world to us,” drummer Dan Platzman said of the win. “This is like you basically took our hearts, and you scattered, smothered, double-covered and peppered them.”

Additionally, Lynyrd Skynyrd won the Best Rock Artist Tunie, while Shinedown earned the Best Audience Participation Award for their recent show in Atlanta.

You can watch the entire Tunies ceremony now via the Waffle House Facebook page.

