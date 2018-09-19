Imagine Dragons to perform on American Music Awards

Dick Clark Productions

Imagine Dragons will perform at this year’s American Music Awards. Dan Reynolds and company will be playing their new single, “Natural.”

In addition to performing, Imagine Dragons also received multiple AMA nominations, including for Artist of the Year, Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock, and Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock.

The 2018 American Music Awards air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Visit TheAMAs.com to vote for your favorites.

