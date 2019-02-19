Imagine Dragons to perform at Pro Football Hall of Fame

After performing at the College Football National Championship last month, Imagine Dragons is now going pro, and all the way to the Hall of Fame.

The “Thunder” rockers are headlining the 2019 Concert for Legends, hosted by the Pro Football Fall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The show takes place August 4 at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a day after the 2019 Hall of Fame class is inducted.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. ET via ProFootballHOF.com/Tickets.

You can also catch Imagine Dragons headlining this year’s BottleRock Napa Valley festival on May 24.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.