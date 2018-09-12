Imagine Dragons to live-stream acoustic charity performance

This Friday, Imagine Dragons will play an acoustic show at a gala for the band’s charity organization, the Tyler Robinson Foundation. If you can’t make it to Las Vegas for the event, you can still watch it streaming online.

ID’s set will stream live via the band’s Facebook stage. The performance begins at 9:45 p.m. PT.

The Tyler Robinson Foundation raises money for children battling pediatric cancer and their families. For more info, visit TRF.org.

