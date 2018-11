Dan Reynolds can’t help but tell the truth on Imagine Dragons‘ new song. The track is called “Bad Liar,” and is available now for digital download.

“Bad Liar” will appear on ID’s upcoming album, Origins, the “sister album” to the band’s 2017 smash hit, Evolve. The new effort includes the previously released single “Natural” and the Ralph Breaks the Internet song, “Zero.”

Origins arrives this Friday, November 9.

