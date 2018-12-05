Imagine Dragons rules “Billboard” year-end rock charts

Imagine Dragons is the top rock artist of 2018, according to Billboard.

For the second year in a row, Dan Reynolds and company lead the publication’s year-end Top Rock Artists chart, which combines radio airplay with sales and streaming data.

Portugal. the Man follows ID at number two on 2018’s Top Rock Artists chart, and Panic! at the Disco arrives at number three. The rest of the top 10, in order, is Twenty One Pilots, Five Finger Death Punch, Queen, Foster the People, lovelytheband, Bad Wolves, and The Beatles.

Additionally, Imagine Dragons’ Evolve was the best-selling rock album of 2018, even though it was actually released in 2017. Meanwhile, the ID single “Thunder” leads the year-end Hot Rock Songs chart, and the band also sits atop the 2018 Alternative Songs Artists ranking.

As for the year-end charts that don’t feature Imagine Dragons at number one, lovelytheband’s breakout single “Broken” leads the Alternative Songs chart. Additionally, Five Finger Death Punch is the number-one Mainstream Rock Songs Artist, and Godsmack‘s “Bulletproof” tops the Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

