Imagine Dragons reveals “Origins” track list

Imagine Dragons has revealed the track list to their upcoming new album, Origins.

The 12-track collection — or 15, if you grab the deluxe edition — features the previously released tracks “Natural” and “Zero,” plus songs with titles such as “Boomerang,” “Bullet in a Gun” and “Love.”

Origins will arrive on November 9, just over 16 months after ID released their smash hit album Evolve. That collection has spawned the singles “Believer,” “Thunder” and “Whatever It Takes.” The new record is described as a “sister album” to Evolve.

Here’s the Origins track list:

“Natural”

“Boomerang”

“Machine”

“Cool Out”

“Bad Liar”

“West Coast”

“Zero”

“Bullet in a Gun”

“Digital”

“Only”

“Stuck”

“Love”

“Birds”*

“Burn Out”*

“Real Life”*

*Deluxe version only.

