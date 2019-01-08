Imagine Dragons releases new version of “Believer” featuring Lil Wayne

Monday night, Imagine Dragons performed during halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship. The set included an appearance from rapper Lil Wayne, who joined the band for a performance of their hit “Believer.” Official audio of the collaboration is now available via digital outlets.

The new version stays pretty faithful to the original “Believer,” except for Wayne’s verse before the second chorus. During his part, the rapper shouts out Dan Reynolds and company with lines like “Can you imagine what’s about to happen?/It’s Weezy the Dragon, I link with the Dragons.”

ID is no stranger to working with rappers: The band famously linked up with Kendrick Lamar at the Grammys in 2014.

