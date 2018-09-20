Imagine Dragons premieres new song “Zero” for “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel soundtrack

ABC/Randy Holmes

Imagine Dragons has premiered a new song called “Zero.” The bouncy track is available now for digital download.

Dan Reynolds and company recorded “Zero” for the soundtrack to the upcoming film Ralph Breaks the Internet, the sequel to the 2012 Disney animated hit Wreck-It Ralph. The new movie will hit theaters November 21.

“Zero” follows ID’s standalone single “Natural,” which the band will perform on ABC’s American Music Awards, held October 9 in Los Angeles.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

