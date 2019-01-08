Imagine Dragons, Mumford & Sons headlining 2019 BottleRock festival

Photo: Gavin Batty

Imagine Dragons and Mumford & Sons are headed to California Wine Country this spring to headline the 2019 BottleRock Napa Valley festival, scheduled for May 24-26.

The lineup also includes Bishop Briggs, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, lovelytheband, Elle King, Gary Clark Jr., Sir Sly, The Blue Stones, AJR, Sylvan Esso, Just Loud, Chevy Metal, Flora Cash, Against Me! and Marian Hill, among others.

For the full lineup and ticket info, visit BottleRockNapaValley.com.

