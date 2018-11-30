Imagine Dragons most-requested artist to Alexa

Additionally, ID was also very popular as wake-up music among Alexa users: The “Believer” hitmakers led all artists this year when it came to music alarm selections.

Meanwhile, Amazon has also revealed that Drake‘s #1 hit, “God’s Plan,” was the most-requested song of the year with Alexa, while Juice WRLD had the most-requested song by lyrics. Customers asked Alexa, “Play the song that goes ‘I still see your shadows in my room” — from Juice WRLD’s hit “Lucid Dreams” — more than any other song released in 2018.

By genre, Drake was the most-streamed artist overall — and the most-streamed hip-hop artist — on Amazon Music Unlimited this year.

Ariana Grande was the most-streamed pop artist, while Panic! at the Disco was the most-streamed alternative artist. J. Balvin, who appeared on Cardi B‘s #1 hit “I Like It,” was the most-streamed Latin artist.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.