Imagine Dragons lands top-two debut on “Billboard” 200 with “Origins”

Imagine Dragons‘ new album Origins debuts at number two on this week’s Billboard 200.

The record, which features the singles “Natural” and “Zero,” lands at the runner-up spot with a total of 91,000 equivalent album units, 61,000 of which were traditional album sales.

Counting Origins, the so-called “sister album” to the 2017 smash hit, Evolve, each of Imagine Dragons’ four studio albums have now earned top-two Billboard 200 debuts. Evolve and 2012’s Night Visions also bowed at number two.  The band’s 2015 sophomore effort, Smoke + Mirrors, is their lone number-one album.

Imagine Dragons will close out their eventful 2018 with a New Year’s Eve show in their hometown of Las Vegas.

