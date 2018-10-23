Imagine Dragons hits the arcade in “Zero” video

Imagine Dragons has premiered the video for “Zero,” which the band recorded for the upcoming film Ralph Breaks the Internet.

In keeping with the movie’s video game aesthetic, the “Zero” clip takes place in an ’80s-style arcade, and stars the members of ID as arcade employees and gamers. Plus, Dan Reynolds has a giant, Pac-Man-esque head. You can watch it now on YouTube.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is the sequel to the 2012 Disney animated hit Wreck-It Ralph. The new movie hits theaters November 21.

Reynolds says that “Zero” is about “that journey of feeling like nothing and trying to realize and recognize your worth as a human,” and adds, “Given the distorted version of reality kids face online and the expectations that come with it, this struggle is real for so many people right now.”

“Zero” will also appear on ID’s upcoming album Origins, the “sister album” to the band’s 2017 smash Evolve. Origins is due out November 9.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

