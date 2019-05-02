Imagine Dragons Frontman Speaks Out Against Conversion Therapy

While accepting the award for best rock artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Dan Reynolds used his time on the stage to advocate for an important cause.

The Imagine Dragons frontman strongly spoke out against conversion therapy, a practice that tries changing a person’s sexuality or gender identity.

Pointing out the lack of laws banning it, Reynolds noted, “This can change, but it’s going to take all of us talking to our state legislators, pushing forward laws to protect our LGBTQ youth.”

Quoting statistics, Reynolds added, “We have seen with conversion therapy that our LGBTQ youth have double the rate of depression; triple the rate of suicide after conversion therapy. It’s not working and needs to change.”