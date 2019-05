Imagine Dragons will be featured on the posthumous Avicii album, TIM.

According to Billboard, Dan Reynolds and company contribute to a song called “Heart Upon My Sleeve.”

The album also features a song called “Heaven,” co-written by Coldplay‘s Chris Martin.

v His producers were able to carry out his vision to finish TIM — named for Avicii’s birth name, Tim Bergling.

TIM is due out June 6.

