Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Selling Childhood Home to Help LGBTQ Youth

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his wife, Aja Volkman (a South Eugene High School alum no less), have donated his childhood home to the cause of expanding the reach of a non-profit that runs community homes for LGBTQ youth.

Reynolds teamed with a group of others that includes Apple and the owners of the Utah Jazz. The campaign’s name, “$8 million, 8 houses,” is its mission statement. It will allow the Utah-based organization Encircle to construct new homes in Utah, Arizona, Idaho and Nevada to go with the three it already operates and one under construction in Utah.

The Las Vegas home where Reynolds grew up is expected to fetch $1 million. Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith will pitch in $2 million and Apple another $1 million plus “products that promote digital connection, creativity and education.” (Billboard)

