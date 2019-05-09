Imagine Dragons has “no idea” whether Woodstock 50 is happening

As the fate of the troubled Woodstock 50 festival continues to hang in the balance, as least one of the artists on the bill doesn’t know whether it’s actually happening or not.

Speaking to Billboard, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds says he has “no idea” whether the star-studded event is going forward.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know,” Reynolds says. “We haven’t been told anything. All I can say is that we were excited to perform and we’re [still] excited to perform if it takes place.”

“As far as I know, it still is [taking place],” he adds. “I haven’t received a phone call telling us it’s been cancelled. I’ve seen articles telling both ways. Long story short, you probably know more than me.”

Other artists on the Woodstock 50 lineup include The Killers, Cage the Elephant, Greta Van Fleet, The Raconteurs, Portugal. the Man and Young the Giant, as well as JAY-Z, Dead & Company, Chance the Rapper and Miley Cyrus, among many more.

As for a show that Imagine Dragons is definitely playing, the band has signed up to perform at the final for the UEFA Champions League European soccer tournament. The game, which will pit England’s Liverpool and Tottenham teams against each other, takes place June 1 in Madrid.

“We’re honored to be playing the UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony with Pepsi for some of the most passionate sports fans on the planet,” Reynolds says in a statement. “It’s going to be a great show in Madrid.”

The Champions League Final isn’t the only sporting event ID is playing: They’re also performing at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on August 4, and the Formula 1 US Grand Prix race in Austin, Texas on November 1.

