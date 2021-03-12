      Weather Alert

New Music: Two New Tracks from Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons have released two tracks from their upcoming fifth album

There are lyric videos for both “Follow You” and “Cutthroat” on YouTube.

Frontman Dan Reynolds posted a note about both tracks on Twitter. He wrote that both tracks are very personal to him. “‘Follow You’ is a song about loyalty and love. Loving someone is an incredibly imperfect process. It isn’t always romantic or pretty. Sometimes it can be incredibly painful.” He added that it was inspired by the reunion with his wife after a seven-month separation. “I wrote ‘Follow You’ after we got back together. I wanted to represent a love that is realistic.”

As for the other track, Reynolds wrote that “‘Cutthroat’ is on the opposite side of the record, both sonically and thematically. It’s an exorcism of self pity… Being grateful for all I have.”

