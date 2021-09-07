Imagine Dragons Announce Tour; Portland Date Announced

Imagine Dragons will test drive their new Mercury album early next year on a tour that’s shaping up to be their biggest yet.
Dan Reynolds and company will kick off the 17-date trek in Miami on February 6th, and wind down in Phoenix on March 14th. They’re expected to add more shows before they head off to Europe for summer festival dates.
Look for the band to stop by the Moda Center during their swing through the Pacific Northwest on March 9th, 2022.
The band will also have a one-off hometown gig scheduled for Las Vegas on October 2nd.